Gas leak causes service road closure in southeast Austin

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A southeast Austin gas main that sprung a leak after being hit Wednesday is expected to take several hours to repair.

The main, located at 6600 East Ben White Blvd. and Montopolis Drive, was hit just before 9:15 a.m.

The westbound service road on Ben White is shut down as Texas Gas crews work to repair the main. Repairs were estimated at three hours around 10:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to stay out of the area and plan an alternate route.

Check for detours and routes around the closure here.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s