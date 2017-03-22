Gas leak causes service road closure in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A southeast Austin gas main that sprung a leak after being hit Wednesday is expected to take several hours to repair.

The main, located at 6600 East Ben White Blvd. and Montopolis Drive, was hit just before 9:15 a.m.

The westbound service road on Ben White is shut down as Texas Gas crews work to repair the main. Repairs were estimated at three hours around 10:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to stay out of the area and plan an alternate route.

Check for detours and routes around the closure here.