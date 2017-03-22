FBI director James Comey to speak at UT intelligence symposium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After canceling his South by Southwest appearance, James Comey, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is slated to attend a symposium at the University of Texas at Austin Thursday.

The symposium, hosted by the Intelligence Studies Project at The University of Texas at Austin and the Business Executives for National Security, invites high-profile individuals to discuss national security challenges that face our intelligence and law enforcement agencies in detecting and disrupting terror attacks inside the U.S.

Comey will be joined by the following individuals:

Thomas Bossert, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism

Adm. Kurt Tidd, Commander, U.S. Southern Command

Lt. Gen. John Bansemer, Assistant Director of National Intelligence

Steve McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety

William McRaven, Chancellor of the University of Texas System

The event is free and open to the public; however, advanced registration is required for each session. The session runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 23 at Etter-Harbin Alumni Center Ballroom, 2111 San Jacinto Blvd.

Earlier this week, Comey was called to testify in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee regarding whether or not Russia interfered in the 2016 election.