MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A two-vehicle crash along US 290 East at Parmer Lane is causing traffic delays in the area.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on the eastbound frontage of US 290. A picture posted by the city of Manor indicates the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a truck with a trailer.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they’re transporting four patients from the scene.