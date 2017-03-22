Nearly a hundred animals seized from no-kill shelter in Florence

By Published: Updated:
Animal seizure at R.U.G. Animal Shelter in Florence on March 22, 2017. (Report It: Robert Shelton)
Animal seizure at R.U.G. Animal Shelter in Florence on March 22, 2017. (Report It: Robert Shelton)

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — A no-kill animal shelter in Florence is getting all of its animals seized as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says they seized approximately 90 cats and one dog from the R.U.G. Animal Shelter, located at 383 Farm to Market 970, Wednesday. Authorities won’t say what prompted the investigation.

The Williamson County Animal Control is taking custody of the animals at this time. The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown is also assisting with the seizure.

A nearby business owner says numerous animal control vehicles are still onsite as of 1 p.m.

KXAN’s Lauren Kravets will have LIVE update on what authorities are investigating on KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s