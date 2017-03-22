Nearly a hundred animals seized from no-kill shelter in Florence

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — A no-kill animal shelter in Florence is getting all of its animals seized as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says they seized approximately 90 cats and one dog from the R.U.G. Animal Shelter, located at 383 Farm to Market 970, Wednesday. Authorities won’t say what prompted the investigation.

The Williamson County Animal Control is taking custody of the animals at this time. The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown is also assisting with the seizure.

A nearby business owner says numerous animal control vehicles are still onsite as of 1 p.m.

