City looks to spend millions on sidewalks and bike lanes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How can walkers and bikers get around in a safe manner in Austin? That is the question at the heart of a series of public meetings hosted by the city of Austin Transportation Department called Walk + Bike Talks. The department is working towards creating a Pedestrian Safety Action Plan. This comes from the Vision Zero plan that aims to reduce traffic deaths. That plan found the biggest threat is to those walking, biking or on a motorcycle.

Because of the $720 million mobility bond approved by voters in 2016, $57.5 million is slated for improving sidewalks and bike lanes. City leaders are trying to determine what areas need the most improvement.

“Where should the bicycle network really connect to, from and where do you want to be going by bike,” says Laura Dierenfield, a manager in the Austin Transportation Department. “Also, where do you walk and where do you want to see more comfortable and safer connections for walking. Both of those things are of interest.”

A series of 11 public meetings are taking place citywide. Tuesday night the public can offer their feedback from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Spicewood Springs Library. There is also a virtual open house that is available until mid-April.

For those who can’t make it to a meeting but want to pinpoint for city leaders areas of concern, a new Vision Zero Input Map was created earlier this month. So far, 3,500 people have used it.

“That is helping us as a planning tool for the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan to really appreciate number one all of the different types of issues people have while walking and number two are we really getting to the entire city when we go out there and talk to people,” says Dierenfield.

The city hopes to have this plan in place by the summer.

In the meantime, 68 new pedestrian crossings as part of their new Pedestrian Program have been created and they are continuing to study where to place 500 new countdown timers at crosswalks thanks to a nearly $2 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

