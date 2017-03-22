Biloxi to close 6 train crossings after deadly collision

Associated Press Published:
A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks authorities said. Authorities worked for more than an hour to remove passengers, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said, taking the injured people to area hospitals and cutting through the bus’s mangled body to extract the final two people. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The city council in Biloxi has approved a plan to close six railroad crossings in the city.

Biloxi had already been planning to close a half-dozen of its 29 railroad crossings before a CSX freight train hit a tour bus, killing four and injuring dozens on March 7. The crash focused more attention on the 29 crossings in the city.

The Sun Herald reports the city councilors at a Tuesday meeting approved closing six of the crossings.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich said 29 rail crossings is “too many crossings for Biloxi.”

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say a preliminary report on the crash that killed four Texas tourists should be ready within a few weeks.

