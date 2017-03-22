Argument between 2 cars led to passenger firing gun into air, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said an argument between people in two cars downtown during South by Southwest caused one of the passengers to point a gun out the window and fire at least three shots.

Eric Benitez, 22, is charged with a third-degree felony after police used frame by frame analysis of HALO camera footage to identify him during the March 16 incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, Benitez was the backseat passenger in a Silver Chevy Impala heading eastbound on Seventh Street around 2:30 a.m. when a black car pulled in front of the Impala. The driver of the Impala pulled into a curb side parking area near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless and the black car pulled along side them.

Police said they could tell by the HALO footage that words were exchanged between the two cars. They also saw a silver and black semi-automatic pistol be stuck out the passenger side rear window and fire several shots into the air in a southern direction. Three .40 caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

Officers at a nearby barricade heard the shots and conducted a stop on the silver car. They found five men in the vehicle. Benitez was seated in the back middle of the car.

Through the process of elimination paired with the HALO footage, it was determined Benitez was the suspect because it was clear the shooter’s arms were bare, continued in the affidavit. He was the only person in the car not wearing long sleeves in the position to fire the shots.

Benitez is currently in the Travis County Jail on a Deadly Conduct charge. His bond is set at $40,000.