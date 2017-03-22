Aquatics groups stress swim safety after Round Rock boy drowns

Related Coverage Round Rock child dies in apparent drowning

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a four-year-old boy appeared to have drowned in his swimming pool on Monday in Round Rock.

The Sheriff’s Office said Alister Hyder and his mother were napping. When Alister’s mother woke up, he was gone. She eventually found him in the pool. Investigators believe the childproof knob going to the pool wasn’t working.

Spending time at the pool is a favorite activity for kids during the hot Texas season and the City of Austin is gearing up a for a busy one.

City leaders said learning how to swim should be a family affair. Children of parents who don’t know how to swim are less likely to learn how themselves, said Jodi Jay, Austin Aquatics Division manager.

Before the swim season officially kicks off, Jay said the city needs more lifeguards. Austin’s Aquatics Division needs at least 750 well-trained lifeguards year-round to man all of the pools. Right now, they have less than half of that, at 300.

The training is intense, with a required 40 hour class. At $13.50 an hour, being a lifeguard is a good summer job for teens 15 and older, Jay said.

No matter where children swim, whether there’s a lifeguard on duty or not, the city said parents should always be on the lookout.

Jay said nothing takes the place of good parental supervision.

“Do what we call touch supervision, and that means that you are within arms length of your swimmer at all times, even if they are a good swimmer you want to be close so that if they do get in trouble you can help in that situation,” said Jay.

City leaders are also advising parents to do a safety check on home pools. Make sure kids can’t get inside when no one is watching.

“[We] recommend barriers between the pool and the home,” she said. “Multiple barriers like fences, gates, alarms and locks; so, if one fails there will be another.”

Parents should also consider taking CPR and pool safety courses. The city has swim lessons coming up and registration begins in April.

