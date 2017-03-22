Ahead of amputation, hit-run driver still on loose calls victim to apologize

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — It’s been just over a month since a driver in a red Nissan hit a 34-year-old pedestrian in Vancouver and left him for dead.

Someone noticed Paul Adams lying on the side of the road hours after the hit-and-run on NE 54th Avenue. They called police, and Adams was taken to the hospital where he remained unconscious for more than 2 weeks.

He’s since woken up, but his road to recovery is far from over.

“This thing makes me cry everyday,” Adams said. “It hurts so bad.”

He held back tears as he talked about the pain he continues to feel every day. In addition to 2 broken legs, Adams is suffering from a broken back and broken ribs.

“This leg will be getting cut off in a couple days because it’s been a month and I can’t move nothing,” Adams said. “I can’t feel nothing below the knee.”

Although he’s suffering, Adams said he’s forgiven the man responsible for his injuries.

“He called and told me how sorry he was,” he said.

Adams told KOIN 6 News the man didn’t tell him his name when he called shortly after he woke up in the hospital. In addition to apologizing, Adams said the man told him he was going to turn himself in once he got his family affairs in order.

While Adams has forgiven the man, his mother wants him to pay for what he did.

“Oh, I hate him. I hate him,” Nancy Peterson said. “The fact he left him there, he left him there to die. And then he called to say he was sorry? No, no.”

No arrests have been made in the case, but detectives told KOIN 6 News they know who the suspect is and are confident an arrest will be made soon.

In the meantime, Adams said he’s trying his best to be hopeful for the future.

“I’m sure I’ll manage,” he said. “I’m always going to… Life goes on. I’m still alive.”

To donate to Adams’ GoFundMe page, click here.