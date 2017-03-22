2 killed in Houston when handgun accidentally discharges

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say two people have died after a handgun they were playing with accidentally discharged and they were both shot.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex as others looked on.

A witness, who is the girlfriend of one of the victims and the sister of the other, said she told them to stop playing and leave the gun alone before it went off.

KPRC-TV in Houston reports the gun fired twice, resulting in both victims being struck. One of them was a 17-year-old high school student while details on the second victim were not immediately available.

One was shot in the torso and the other in the neck.

Both were taken to a hospital where they died.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the shooting and investigators are interviewing witnesses.