2 killed in Houston when handgun accidentally discharges

Associated Press Published:
In this April 30, 2016 photograph, a participant properly holds and discharges a revolver during the live fire portion of a enhanced concealed carry class sponsored by Crestview Baptist Church for members and area residents in Petal, Miss. The 20 participants received hands on assistance during a practical shooting exercise, a thorough review on the fundamentals of safe handling of firearms in addition to a review of the basic and enhanced Mississippi Concealed Carry laws. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
In this April 30, 2016 photograph, a participant properly holds and discharges a revolver during the live fire portion of a enhanced concealed carry class sponsored by Crestview Baptist Church for members and area residents in Petal, Miss. The 20 participants received hands on assistance during a practical shooting exercise, a thorough review on the fundamentals of safe handling of firearms in addition to a review of the basic and enhanced Mississippi Concealed Carry laws. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say two people have died after a handgun they were playing with accidentally discharged and they were both shot.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex as others looked on.

A witness, who is the girlfriend of one of the victims and the sister of the other, said she told them to stop playing and leave the gun alone before it went off.

KPRC-TV in Houston reports the gun fired twice, resulting in both victims being struck. One of them was a 17-year-old high school student while details on the second victim were not immediately available.

One was shot in the torso and the other in the neck.

Both were taken to a hospital where they died.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the shooting and investigators are interviewing witnesses.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s