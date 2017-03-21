World Baseball Classic cuts into Rangers spring training

Michael Wesp Published: Updated:

SURPRISE, Ariz. (NEXSTAR) — The World Baseball Classic is disrupting the normal rosters of several MLB teams. The Texas Rangers were one of the hardest hit teams, losing eight players to the World Baseball Classic. Three of them returned to the Rangers on Monday.

Rougned Odor, Robinson Chirinos and  Martin Perez missed much of spring training while playing with team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

All three players returned to the Rangers, all with a great amount of pride after representing their country.

“Especially when you put the Venezuela name you’ve got to do everything good. It’s like a playoff game. I think it’s one of the best experiences of my life,” Pitcher Martin Perez beamed with pride.

Players reflected on the unforgettable moment.

“It was fun to see guys with the Venezuela flag, and they say your name, it was unbelievable,” Catcher Robinson Chirinos said.

They also used the opportunity to glean advice from some of the best players in the world.

“I asked a lot of questions to Felix and Victor Martinez, Martin Prado, and they showed me a lot of things I can put into the game,” Perez said.

For Chirinos, he says the WBC gives him an advantage heading into the season.

“I was able to play for five straight games. I don’t think I was going to be able to do that here at spring training.

Another big time player, Adrian Beltre, is expected to join the Rangers in Arizona on Tuesday.

