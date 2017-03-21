Volunteers needed to help with Austin airplane emergency drill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is looking for dozens of volunteers to play various roles in an airplane emergency drill.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. The exercise takes place on April 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. One hundred and fifty people will be chosen to act in various roles in order to train emergency responders how to realistically respond to and mitigate an aircraft incident. Some volunteers may be selected to receive fake injuries applied via latex or makeup from trained personnel.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can apply here. You must apply before March 31, 2017.

The airport is required to conduct a full-scale exercise of its Airport Emergency Plan every three years.