VIDEO: Houston pranksters ride horses inside Walmart

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC/NBC News) Customers and employees were shocked when two riders and their horses strolled through a Texas Walmart over the weekend.

“I was just trying to make people smile and laugh,” Woody Fields said.

Fields, one of the riders, recorded video of the prank.

He and his friends ride every weekend and they just wanted to try something different.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt nobody, or do anything destructive. It was just, like, you only live once, you know? That’s all,” Fields said.

Walmart’s corporate office issued a statement, saying, “We in no way condone yesterday’s reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions.”