HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN/KPRC) — A chuck wagon driver participating in the Houston Rodeo took a nasty tumble Monday evening.

The driver was rounding a turn when he fell from his seat. KPRC reports officials were able to stop the race just as the driverless wagon came close to hitting its driver.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials say the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The horses that fell were examined by a veterinarian; one horse had small scratch, reports KPRC.