VIDEO: Burglars startle dogs in east Travis County home burglary

Burglars break into a home on Magna Carta Loop in east Travis County (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Burglars break into a home on Magna Carta Loop in east Travis County (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Burglars broke down the front door of a home in eastern Travis County with ease as they rushed inside and pointed their guns around the room in a burglary last month.

The homeowners were out when the two suspects broke through the door at around 10:30 p.m. on Magna Carta Loop, just north of East US 290 and Springdale Road, on Feb. 5.

Home surveillance video caught the moment of the break-in. A small dog resting on top of a couch and another dog in the background jump up and seem to bark at the burglars, before retreating behind furniture.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the burglars stole approximately $2,500 worth of valuables. A spokesperson for the office says they don’t believe this case is part of any string of burglaries at this time.

Anyone who knows anything about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 512-854-1444.

