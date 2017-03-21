Three charged in Brownsville death of 15 year old runaway

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Three people face criminal charges in connection to the death of 15-year-old Kassandra Ramirez.

On March 17, 2017 Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators found the body of the 15-year-old. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the victim befriended 27-year-old Daniel Salazar on Facebook before she ran away from her San Juan home on the evening of March 15, 2017.

“As the investigation continued, we also learned that Kassandra had left her home in a large SUV which was occupied by a female driver, up front, and a third person that was in the Suburban.” Said the Sheriff.

31-year-old Irene Salazar and her boyfriend Eric Zamudio were charged with failure to report a felony.

Salazar was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Sheriff Guerra, “Irene and Eric made statements to our investigators that prior to her death, Kassandra had appeared to be very ill, and that Daniel refused to seek emergency medical attention to her.”

All three suspects allegedly got rid of the body and failed to report it to police. Daniel Salazar was charged with criminal negligent homicide, sexual assault of a child, and tampering with evidence.

Sheriff Guerra urges parents to be mindful of their children’s social media activity.

“Just be aware of who your children are in contact with. Because there are a lot of predators out there that seek to do harm to these children.”

A go fund me account was created to help the victim’s family with funeral expenses. You can find it online by searching Kassandra Ramirez.

A cause of death is still pending. Investigators say they are working on another possible arrest in this case.