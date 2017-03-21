Texas legislators seeing purple in support of domestic violence funding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of purple postcards were delivered to state legislators at the Capitol Monday to support full funding to help victims of domestic violence.

The cards were sent by advocates, allies and survivors who used the color purple to symbolize their work to end the violence.

Legislators were asked to support funding requests for more than $60 million for programs and shelters.

Leigh Anne Fry, Board Chair of the Texas Council on Family Violence, says shelters across Texas are becoming overcrowded.

“I was faced with a staff member standing at my door with tears in her eyes saying we are out of space, I have two intakes waiting, how do I decide who is in the shelter that’s in the least danger because the two that are waiting are in grave shelter. That’s something that’s pretty typical for what goes on in Texas,” Fry said.

In 2016, more than 72,000 people received services from family violence groups in Texas.

39 percent of requests for services were not met because of lack of resources.