Suspect wanted on drug charges jumped from motel window to escape police

KXAN Staff Published:
Danny Johnson, Jr. (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man wanted on multiple felony drug charges jumped from the second-story window of an Austin motel in an attempt to escape officers closing in on him.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics treated Danny Johnson, Jr., 30, for his injuries. Officers made the arrest at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Johnson, who was wanted for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug, was then booked into the Travis County Jail.

Austin police assisted Pflugerville officers in arresting Johnson.

