Study says a good night’s sleep feels the same as winning $150,000

WCMH Published:

COVENTRY, England (WCMH) — If you’ve never won the lottery and the euphoria that comes with it, a new study says you can get the same feeling by just getting a good night’s sleep.

According to CNN, researchers at the University of Warwick studied the sleep patterns of more than 30,000 people over a 4-year period.

The study claims that getting a good rest overnight helps improves a person’s mood in a way similar to winning a jackpot of about $150,000.

The lead researcher says the study shows that improving the quality and amount of sleep is effective in improving society’s health and well-being.

The study was published in the journal “Sleep.”

