San Marcos looks to crack down on parking near river

Related Coverage New rules coming to parks along the San Marcos River

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – When the city of San Marcos announced the implementation of new park rules, they were met with some negative feedback about the changes. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members will be looking to approve an ordinance that will designate tow-away zones along Cheatham Street.

City leaders say they have experienced continuous on-street parking issues throughout the summer on Cheatham Street between Riverside Drive and CM Allen Parkway.

“With spring here and summer around the corner, Rio Vista Falls becomes a very popular tourist attraction and Cheatham Street becomes a very busy roadway. As a result of that activity, we see a lot of people parking in the travel lanes and we also see people running across the street mid-block,” said San Marcos Assistant Director of Public Services Sabas Avila. “To avoid potential vehicle and pedestrian conflicts we may have, we are looking at this ordinance.”

As it is now, there are 13 designated parking spots along Cheatham Street and an area to load and unload. Avila says those parking spots will not be impacted by the proposed ordinance.

The tow-away zones will be placed on the north side of Cheatham Street from Riverside Drive to Reynolds Street and on the South Side of Cheatham Street from Riverside Drive to CM Allen Parkway.

However, with fewer places to park near the river, some residents say it is going to push added traffic into the neighborhoods.

“People put out cones, some put up signs but people don’t really read those, some even write in chalk ‘do not park here,’” said one resident living just two blocks away from the San Marcos River.

“We are doing this for safety, we are trying to get rid of illegal parking,” said Avila.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks to residents about their concerns tonight on KXAN News at 6.