Public to testify about school choice Tuesday morning

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
School Choice Rally at the Texas State Capitol on Jan. 24, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
School Choice Rally at the Texas State Capitol on Jan. 24, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vote on Senate Bill 3, the far-reaching ‘school choice’ reform, could come Tuesday after the public has an opportunity to make their opinions heard.

Senate Bill Three would create an education savings account where – depending on a family’s income – parents could get anywhere from $5,000 to $8,000 of their taxes back to spend on their child’s education.

To qualify, a family needs to be low-income, in foster care, have a parent in the military or a student with a disability.

Under the bill if a student opts out of public school, the district would get a portion of the state money meant to educate that child but that is only for the first year that student is out of public schools.

SB 3 would also create a tax credit for businesses to donate to a scholarship account. The account would be used to pay for Texas students’ private school tuition. The total amount of the fund would be $100 million dollars.

Right now this bill is backed by leaders in the Texas Senate and opposed by leaders in the House and the teacher organizations.

Governor Greg Abbott has marked this bill a priority.

The Senate Committee on Education will hear public testimony on SB 3 at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kate Weidaw is LIVE with details about the bill on KXAN News Today.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s