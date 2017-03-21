Public to testify about school choice Tuesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vote on Senate Bill 3, the far-reaching ‘school choice’ reform, could come Tuesday after the public has an opportunity to make their opinions heard.

Senate Bill Three would create an education savings account where – depending on a family’s income – parents could get anywhere from $5,000 to $8,000 of their taxes back to spend on their child’s education.

To qualify, a family needs to be low-income, in foster care, have a parent in the military or a student with a disability.

Under the bill if a student opts out of public school, the district would get a portion of the state money meant to educate that child but that is only for the first year that student is out of public schools.

SB 3 would also create a tax credit for businesses to donate to a scholarship account. The account would be used to pay for Texas students’ private school tuition. The total amount of the fund would be $100 million dollars.

Right now this bill is backed by leaders in the Texas Senate and opposed by leaders in the House and the teacher organizations.

Governor Greg Abbott has marked this bill a priority.

The Senate Committee on Education will hear public testimony on SB 3 at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

