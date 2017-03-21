Police identify man killed in crash on Southwest Parkway

A man died after he crashed his car into a tree on Southwest Parkway on March 18, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
A man died after he crashed his car into a tree on Southwest Parkway on March 18, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a 19-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin Saturday morning.

It happened in the 4200 block of Southwest Parkway at about 8:07 a.m. Police say Nicholas Young was driving his 2009 Dodge Charger eastbound on Southwest Parkway at a high rate of speed when he crashed his car into a tree.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported Young to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where he later died.

This is Austin’s 13th fatal traffic crash of 2017.

 

