Officials: Houston woman, 19, forced 14 year old into prostitution

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Houston say a woman held a 14-year-old girl against her will and forced the child to work as a prostitute, at one point having sex with 26 men over the course of a week.

Bond for 19-year-old Denise Marie Coronado was increased to $100,000 during a court appearance Monday. She was arrested last week on a charge of compelling prostitution of a minor.

Authorities contend photos of the victim were posted online to promote her as a prostitute and that she was threatened and burned with a cigarette to force her to comply.

Coronado’s lawyer, Joe David Wells, told the Houston Chronicle the 14-year-old gave inconsistent statements to police and had access to a cellphone to call for help if she wanted.

Coronado is being held at the Harris County jail.