WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A multi-vehicle crash had all lanes of US 183 shut down just north of Liberty Hill for a short period of time Tuesday afternoon.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the four-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on US 183 near Farm to Market 3405. All lanes of the highway were reopened by 5:10 p.m.

It is not known what types of injuries were reported.

Check KXAN’s Traffic map to see where other crashes are happening around town.