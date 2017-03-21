Manor police searching for 2 in armed robbery

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – Manor police are searching for two men they say robbed a store Monday evening.

According to a City of Manor Facebook post, the two men entered a Discoteca in downtown Manor at 102 East Boyce Street. Authorities said the men used guns during the robbery and got away with a “good amount of cash.”

The only description of the men provided by Manor is “Hispanic” and there are no additional details about the car they were in other than the provided photo.

If you have any information please anonymously contact the Manor Police Department at police@cityofmanor.org or call 512-272-8177 and ask to speak with Detective Handy.

