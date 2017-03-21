Man shot near Dripping Springs school recovers as suspect is still on the run

Related Coverage Suspect in Dripping Springs shooting considered armed and dangerous

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Grosbin Sabillon, who police believe shot another man near Dripping Springs Elementary School on March 8, is still on the run.

The 26-year-old man shot in the incident has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Deputies think Sabillon, 30, is still in the Austin or Dripping Springs area and still driving the red Dodge pickup he was last seen driving. Law enforcement still consider him to be armed and dangerous. He is described by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office as having black hair and brown eyes, medium skin tone and no visible tattoos.

A 911 call on March 8 reporting something suspicious took officers to the 28000 block of Ranch Road 12, just north of the US 290 and RR 12 intersection around 4:23 p.m. Arriving deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing as medics took him to an Austin-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dripping Springs ISD said, as a precaution, they brought Dripping Springs Elementary students inside from the playground for about 15 minutes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division. You can also call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).