Man accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 Houston schoolchildren

HOUSTON (AP) — Police investigators say a 35-year-old man sexually assaulted at least 10 children over the course of nearly three years as they walked to or from Houston schools.

Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that Carlos Jose Ayala is being held on charges that include indecency with a child.

Police say Ayala targeted young girls by walking up behind them and inappropriately touching them. According to KPRC, the victims ranged in age from 7 to 15 years old and went to school in the Denver Harbor area near the East Freeway. Each victim described the same car as being dark blue.

In one instance it’s believed he tried to pull a 7-year-old into his car, only to be stopped when the girl’s brother screamed.

Ayala was taken into custody Feb. 17. It wasn’t immediately clear why several weeks passed before police announced the arrest.

Harris County jail records don’t indicate whether Ayala has an attorney.