LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — If you have an emergency in Leander, call 512-943-1399 for the time being.

A temporary interruption took down the ability to call 911 from Leander, the Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. Phone calls are currently being routed to Cedar Park police.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.

Earlier this month, 911 service was interrupted nationwide for AT&T cell phone users.