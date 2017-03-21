Lakeway woman killed in hit-and-run in Dallas

By Published: Updated:
Rachel Spelman (Courtesy: KXAS)
Rachel Spelman (Courtesy/KXAS)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Police in Dallas say they have arrested the driver who they say hit and killed a 23-year-old woman, originally from Lakeway, over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Cedar Springs Road, which is in the popular Uptown area of Dallas. KXAS in Dallas reports Rachel Spelman was running across the street when she was struck by a driver in a dark-colored sedan. Initial information indicates the driver stopped, got out of the vehicle and looked at the pedestrian on the ground, but then left the scene.

KXAS reports Spelman was just blocks away from her Uptown home when she was hit.

Spelman’s family released a statement to KXAS stating, “We are grateful for the efforts of the Dallas Police Department, the Mayor’s Office, and all those working to find justice for Rachel. Our greatest honor was being her family and we know her legacy will continue on in the lives of those she loved so selflessly.”

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon they arrested someone in connection with the crash.

Spelman’s funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Lakeway.

Update: The CBS affiliate in Dallas says 38-year-old John Adrian Esparza has been arrested in connection with the crash.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s