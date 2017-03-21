Lakeway woman killed in hit-and-run in Dallas

DALLAS (KXAN) — Police in Dallas say they have arrested the driver who they say hit and killed a 23-year-old woman, originally from Lakeway, over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Cedar Springs Road, which is in the popular Uptown area of Dallas. KXAS in Dallas reports Rachel Spelman was running across the street when she was struck by a driver in a dark-colored sedan. Initial information indicates the driver stopped, got out of the vehicle and looked at the pedestrian on the ground, but then left the scene.

KXAS reports Spelman was just blocks away from her Uptown home when she was hit.

Spelman’s family released a statement to KXAS stating, “We are grateful for the efforts of the Dallas Police Department, the Mayor’s Office, and all those working to find justice for Rachel. Our greatest honor was being her family and we know her legacy will continue on in the lives of those she loved so selflessly.”

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon they arrested someone in connection with the crash.

Spelman’s funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Lakeway.

Update: The CBS affiliate in Dallas says 38-year-old John Adrian Esparza has been arrested in connection with the crash.