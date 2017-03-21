iPhone 7 now comes in a special edition RED

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you were waiting for a red iPhone, now is your chance to purchase a special edition phone and contribute to the global fund to fight AIDS.

The new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus are all part of the (PRODUCT) Red Special Edition. The phones will be available to order online and in stores beginning this Friday, March 24.

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO in a press release.

The special edition phones will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749. Customers can already get iPhone 7’s in jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold.