In changing A-F, lawmakers look at STAAR test and overall grade

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next school year, Texas public schools will receive a grade from the Texas Education Agency, A through F. As school districts figure out how to navigate the new system, lawmakers are already looking at making major changes to the system.

Earlier this year, when the agency released preliminary grades, school district officials erupted in criticism for basing the majority of the grades on the controversial STAAR test. Parents lobbied their lawmakers during the time between the two legislative sessions to advocate for making the grading criteria more agile, flexible and grounded in the different facets of Texas public schools.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick along with other lawmakers say the A through F system is here to stay, but they’re not against tweaking the measure.

Tuesda, the House Committee on Public Education held public testimony on several bills that would change the system. House Bill 22 authored by the committee chairman, Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, would eliminate the overall grade for the school but keep the different grades for each domain. The bill ensures a school would not be graded by more than 50 percent of their STAAR test scores.

The new ratings encompass five different domains:

Student Achievement

Student Progress

Closing Performance Gaps

Post-secondary readiness

Community and Student Engagement

Texas Aspires, a group mobilized to promote accountability systems in public schools, is worried about that proposal because it gives TEA too much wiggle room and fears year after year they will rely less and less on the accountability test taken in every public school.

