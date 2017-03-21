Georgetown to give fixed-route bus system progress update

Related Coverage Georgetown transit plans are speeding up

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown will be giving an update on the proposed fixed-route bus system Tuesday evening.

The city has been hard at work on the Transit Development Plan, which was adopted last year. City staff has been working with Capital Metro, Capital Area Rural Transportation System and city health providers to refine service planning recommendations which they will present to City Council.

People who attend the meeting from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. will hear about policies that will guide bus fares, discounted fares, service hours and ridership. They’ll also have the opportunity to ask important questions. The meeting will be held at Georgetown Public Library, located at 402 West Eighth St.

Bus service is scheduled to begin in August. Council will consider adoption of the policies on March 28. For more information about the TDP, check here.

Round Rock has also been working on a fixed-route bus system, also expected to begin this summer.