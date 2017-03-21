Georgetown to give fixed-route bus system progress update

By Published:
Georgetown proposed fixed-route map (City of Georgetown website)
Georgetown proposed fixed-route map (City of Georgetown website)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown will be giving an update on the proposed fixed-route bus system Tuesday evening.

The city has been hard at work on the Transit Development Plan, which was adopted last year. City staff has been working with Capital Metro, Capital Area Rural Transportation System and city health providers to refine service planning recommendations which they will present to City Council.

People who attend the meeting from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. will hear about policies that will guide bus fares, discounted fares, service hours and ridership. They’ll also have the opportunity to ask important questions. The meeting will be held at Georgetown Public Library, located at 402 West Eighth St.

Bus service is scheduled to begin in August. Council will consider adoption of the policies on March 28. For more information about the TDP, check here.

Round Rock has also been working on a fixed-route bus system, also expected to begin this summer.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s