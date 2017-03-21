Four year old’s death being investigated in Round Rock

Williamson County Sheriff's Office vehicle (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Williamson County Sheriff's Office vehicle (KXAN File Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A child’s death is being investigated by Williamson County Sheriff’s officials after a possible drowning Monday morning.

Around 10:55 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a home in the 3900 block of Monument Drive after a drowning call. When they arrived, medics were putting the 4-year-old boy into an ambulance.

After being transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center, the child was declared dead.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the boy as Alister James Hyder. Officials told KXAN that the incident did involve a swimming pool and the boy was with his mother at the time.

Authorities are investigating the death and are expected to give updates.

