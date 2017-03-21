Crash shuts down eastbound US 290 in McDade

Related Coverage Divided highway planned for US 290 from Elgin to Paige

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — All eastbound lanes of US 290 in McDade are closed due to a crash.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 3 p.m. on US 290 near Farm to Market 2336. One westbound lane is also closed.

Drivers going westbound on US 290 can take County Road 360 east and then take Old Highway 20 pass the crash (Old Highway 20 runs parallel with US 290). Eastbound traffic, unfortunately, there is no easy route for you. You can take Highway 95 southbound and cut through on Farm to Market 1441 and then get on State Highway 21 to head back north towards US 290.

This area of US 290 is currently being earmarked for a divided highway. The Texas Department of Transportation says the plan is to put in a wide grassy median and cable barrier fence between Elgin and Paige.