Close to $30K raised for family of girl killed in Caldwell rodeo

CALDWELL, Texas (KXAN) — A 10-year-old girl died Saturday at the Caldwell Rodeo after her horse was spooked and fell backwards on top of her.

Pipe Faust was competitive, lively and helpful, family told KBTX. “People just met her and they were drawl to her. She was the brightest little star,” her father said.

The accident happened just as Faust was getting ready to compete in barrel racing.

The girl had stopped all of her other activities for the past six months to focus on what she loved most, the rodeo. “I think her heart stopped in the arena. She left her soul where she loved it,” her father continued.

“She’d always talk to the angels, and they would talk to her, and she always told us that she wouldn’t live to be old, that she would die young, and she knew it.”

A GoFundMe page for the family has raised around $30,000. Her funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Burleson County Cowboy Church, located at 300 CR 169 in Caldwell, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of College Station.