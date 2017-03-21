Any Easy Way to Brew Your Own Beer

By Published:

Craft beer at home that you make yourself whenever you want it! Beer dreams can come true thanks to PicoBrew Company. Vice President Donald Brewer stopped by to tell us what it’s all about! He started off by showing us the Pico, which some people call the keurig of craft beer. It allows everyone to make their own craft beer from the comfort of their own kitchen. PicoBrew Company is partnered with over 150 breweries from around the world, so there are endless amounts of options to choose from when making beer from home! You begin by putting the pack into the Pico and it will instantly recognize the recipe. You fill the keg up with water and it will brew for 2 hours making the unfermented beer. Then add yeast and allow to ferment for 5 to 6 days and in less than a week you have your own craft beer! Each pack will make 5 liters, which is about equivalent to a 12 pack of beer.

For more information on the Pico visit picobrew.com.

 

Sponsored by Pico Brew. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s