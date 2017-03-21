Any Easy Way to Brew Your Own Beer

Craft beer at home that you make yourself whenever you want it! Beer dreams can come true thanks to PicoBrew Company. Vice President Donald Brewer stopped by to tell us what it’s all about! He started off by showing us the Pico, which some people call the keurig of craft beer. It allows everyone to make their own craft beer from the comfort of their own kitchen. PicoBrew Company is partnered with over 150 breweries from around the world, so there are endless amounts of options to choose from when making beer from home! You begin by putting the pack into the Pico and it will instantly recognize the recipe. You fill the keg up with water and it will brew for 2 hours making the unfermented beer. Then add yeast and allow to ferment for 5 to 6 days and in less than a week you have your own craft beer! Each pack will make 5 liters, which is about equivalent to a 12 pack of beer.

For more information on the Pico visit picobrew.com.

Sponsored by Pico Brew. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.