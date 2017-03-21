Alum Creek bridge in Bastrop County back open after flood damage

By Published:
New Alum Creek Bridge in Bastrop County. (Courtesy: TxDOT)
New Alum Creek Bridge in Bastrop County. (Courtesy: TxDOT)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A bridge in Bastrop County that was washed away during the May 2016 floods is finally back open to drivers.

The Texas Department of Transportation and Bastrop County worked together to get the $431,000 needed to fund the repair of the Alum Creek bridge. Construction began in December and was completed three weeks ahead of schedule.

Alum Creek Bridge damage in Bastrop County during May 2016 floods. (Courtesy: TxDOT)
Alum Creek Bridge damage in Bastrop County during May 2016 floods. (Courtesy: TxDOT)

“The engineers were out here the day after the flood assessing the bridge and they made sure it was immediately put to the top of the off-system highway bridge program list,” said Bastrop County Precinct 2 Commissioner Clara Beckett. The bridge not only helps the residents who live across Alum Creek, but also provides vital access to first responders.”

County officials said heavy rains last spring caused damaged to two-thirds of the roads in the area. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the floods caused about $3 million in damages.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s