Alum Creek bridge in Bastrop County back open after flood damage

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A bridge in Bastrop County that was washed away during the May 2016 floods is finally back open to drivers.

The Texas Department of Transportation and Bastrop County worked together to get the $431,000 needed to fund the repair of the Alum Creek bridge. Construction began in December and was completed three weeks ahead of schedule.

“The engineers were out here the day after the flood assessing the bridge and they made sure it was immediately put to the top of the off-system highway bridge program list,” said Bastrop County Precinct 2 Commissioner Clara Beckett. The bridge not only helps the residents who live across Alum Creek, but also provides vital access to first responders.”

County officials said heavy rains last spring caused damaged to two-thirds of the roads in the area. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the floods caused about $3 million in damages.