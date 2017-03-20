Texas K9 returning to duty after first-of-its-kind surgery

Kvido, the K9, returns to duty after undergoing first of its kind surgery in San Antonio (NBC Photo)
SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A K9 is returning to duty after getting a new lease on life.

Kvido the K9 was diagnosed with degenerative lumbosacral stenosis at the end of 2016. The dog had a new type of stabilization device implanted into his lower back in San Antonio, a first-of-its-kind procedure, according to WOAI.

Dr. James Giles, his surgeon, said the dog — without the surgery — would have had to be medically retired and rely on medication for pain management. “On the military working dog side, it is very common. This condition that this dog had is one of the most common reasons for early medical retirement, so it’s something we see very frequently.”

Commonly used in the human medical field, a company called Artemedics specifically designed them for animals. “This is the first time I had used this particular system, and so it was really enjoyable, and it was much less cumbersome than some of the implant systems that we’ve had to use in the past to achieve this same thing,” Giles continued.

Now that he’s received post-op rehab, Kvido will be released back to Border Patrol to return to full duty.

