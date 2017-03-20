School bus, tractor trailer touch side view mirrors on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone is safe after a school bus and a tractor trailer came close to crashing into one another Monday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Interstate 35 near the Teri Road ramp.

On the northbound side, the bus and tractor trailer’s side view mirrors made contact. No other contact was reported.

It’s not known which district the children on the bus go to, but we’re told by Austin police that they were transferred to another bus and continued on their way.

No one was injured.