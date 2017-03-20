School bus, tractor trailer touch side view mirrors on I-35

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone is safe after a school bus and a tractor trailer came close to crashing into one another Monday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Interstate 35 near the Teri Road ramp.

On the northbound side, the bus and tractor trailer’s side view mirrors made contact. No other contact was reported.

It’s not known which district the children on the bus go to, but we’re told by Austin police that they were transferred to another bus and continued on their way.

No one was injured.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s