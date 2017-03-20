Preparing for a market correction

With the Dow at near-record highs come increasing worries of market corrections. In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains how you and your portfolio should approach the topic of a market correction and what steps you should be prepared to take.

