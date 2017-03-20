Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after IHOP robbery spree

East Koenig IHOP robbery scene (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
East Koenig IHOP robbery scene (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)


AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two IHOP restaurants were robbed within an hour of one another early Monday morning and police are still searching for the suspect.

Austin police said the first restaurant, located at 1101 South MoPac was robbed at 3:44 a.m. and the second, located at 901 East Koenig Lane, was robbed at 4:42 a.m.

Police said they believed the robberies are connected because the description of the suspect in each is the same, a black man with a bandana covering his face holding a handgun with a long clip.

No one was injured in the robberies but police said the man should be considered ‘armed and dangerous. The scene is still active at the second location as of 6:10 a.m.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING SITUATION AND WILL BE UPDATED WHEN WE LEARN ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

Alicia Inns will have LIVE updates from the scene on KXAN News Today.

