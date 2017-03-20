Pilot arrested after disappearing off radar over Central Texas

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) – A pilot who may have been flying contraband over Central Texas was arrested after disappearing off radar last night.

According to Llano County officials, the incident started around 11 p.m. Sunday night when the plane’s GPS was turned off after it took off from an airport in Comal County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the pilot may have been transporting an unknown contraband.

Investigators have not identified the pilot or said where the plane was heading but did say they have a person in custody. They would not say where the pilot eventually landed or how they got them to land.

Agencies from Blanco and Llano counties are involved and The Department of Homeland Security has been notified.

THIS STORY IS EXPECTED TO BE UPDATED WHEN AUTHORITIES RELEASE ADDITIONAL INFO.