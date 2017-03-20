Pflugerville offering residents a water bill credit, but there’s a catch

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — If you live in Pflugerville and have a home that was built after 1983, the city needs your help with a water test.

The city says it needs 228 residents to participate in a Lead and Copper test. The first 228 residents who meet all criteria and go through the process will receive a $50 credit on their water bill.

What do you need to be eligible? You must live in a home that was built after 1983. You cannot have a water softener.

If you’re interested, email sampling@pflugervilletx.gov or call Public Works at 512-990-6400. Leave your name, address and phone number and we will contact you with details.

If you’re chosen, Pflugerville’s Public Works will deliver a sample bottle to your home where you’ll fill the bottle with water from your faucet.

