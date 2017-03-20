Owl rescue mission goes down on Austin golf course

By Published:
Owl stuck at the Lost Creek Country Club in Austin. (Courtesy: Lost Creek Country Club)
Owl stuck at the Lost Creek Country Club in Austin. (Courtesy: Lost Creek Country Club)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not unusual to see golfers fishing for golf balls in the water at the Lost Creek Country Club in west Austin. But fishing for an owl?

Craig Loving is the golf course superintendent at the club. Earlier this week, he put on his waders and went on a wildlife mission after one of the club’s employees noticed a fishing line wrapped around a Great Horned Owl. The owl was stuck near the first tee box.

With a pair of pliers, Loving went to work on freeing the owl. “He kept slamming his beak down… but I kind of talked to it a little bit,” said Loving. “So we got a shovel and took the shovel handle and used it as a perch, then I walked him out of there.”

After a successful transport to land, the owl took off from the country club.

 

 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s