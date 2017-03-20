Police identify man killed in east Austin apartment shooting

Man shot to death on Springdale Road on March 15, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers describe a “chaotic” scene in the aftermath of a shooting that left a man dead in east Austin on Wednesday, March 15.

Police were called to the Rare Apartments at 6407 Springdale Rd., near the intersection with Manor Road, at around 12:46 p.m. Officers found Ruler Bailey, 21, with gunshot wounds. Initial information provided by police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group; at the time, they said they were still trying to determine if the incident was gang-related.

A large crowd formed as officers tried to secure the crime scene. Police put out a citywide “officer needs assistance” call for help with the crowd. Austin-Travis County EMS then arrived and began trying to resuscitate Bailey, who later died at University Medical Center Brackenridge.

Autopsy results confirmed the cause of death was from gunshot wounds and the manner of death a homicide. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and following up on leads. Bailey’s homicide was one of several Austin police responded to last week.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

