AUSTIN (KXAN) – Free ice cream! That should be enough to perk up many an ear.

All you have to do is head to your local Dairy Queen anytime Monday, the first day of spring, and say, “Hit me with a cone, kind sir or madam.” (You don’t really have to say that part, but remember to say please and thank you.)

Your treat is a free small vanilla cone. All day long, one per customer. Don’t be greedy.