Free fun in Austin for the first week of Spring

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whoever says ‘there’s nothing to do this week’ isn’t looking in the right places. There are plenty of things to occupy your time and fill your fun meter.

Matters of the Heart: Connections– Monday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. What if we put our differences aside and started to realize we’re all connected in more ways than we imagined? What if we started to realize we are connected through bravery? Figuring out which path to take in life? Or feeling abandoned? Overcoming obstacles? Or having a fear of losing someone? At the end of the day, we’re all connected in many unique ways. Support dancers from Lonestar Dance Center, MÜV Dance and Fitness, and Performing Arts Studio Georgetown in an evening of self-affirmation. They hope the show will enlighten someone’s heart and mind to make a positive change in the world around them. Admission is FREE! Zilker Hillside Theatre, 2201 Barton Springs Rd, Austin.

Preschool Art Hour– Tuesday, March 21 at 10:15 a.m. Bring your little monster to a special literature-based program with The Contemporary Austin. They'll read Monsters Love Colors by Mike Austin and then create drippy art inspired by the book. Recommended for children aged 3 to 5. FREE! APL – Pleasant Hill Branch, 211 E William Cannon Dr, Austin.

Astronomy on Tap– Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. This month, hear three exciting talks about dwarf satellite galaxies, astrobiology, and galactic archaeology. Additionally, there will be Astronomy in the News, trivia, and some brand new giveaways. Local artists will have astronomy related art on display and the 5th Dimension Books community book store will be parked outside. Plus, telescopes will be on hand to look for exciting objects in the night sky (weather permitting). All ages welcome. FREE! The North Door, 502 Brushy St, Austin.

Lenten Concerts at Noon– Thursday, March 23 at Noon. This popular midday series of half-hour concerts by distinguished musicians is St. David's gift to the community. This week, enjoy Splendid Jewels: Choral favorites from one of Austin's newest professional ensembles. FREE! St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E 8th St, Austin.

Austin Art in Public Places: Dedication Ceremony– Friday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. The City of Austin's Art in Public Places Program will host a dedication ceremony for Pods, a new artwork for the City's Public Health Department. Pods will serve as a symbol of hope and progress within the Montopolis community. Light refreshments will be served. FREE! Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr, Austin.