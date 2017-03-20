Forbes 2017 billionaires list: Michael Dell is still rich

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Forbes released its 2017 list of billionaires Monday and there are several Central Texans who have made the list. According to Forbes’ report, there are more billionaires worldwide this year than there was last year. In 2016, there were 1,810, this year the number is 2,043 — a 13 percent increase.

Forbes still has Bill Gates has the richest person on the planet — his fourth straight year. Gates is valued at $86 billion, up from $75 billion in 2016.

Central Texas’ own tech giant, Michael Dell, 52, is the richest person in the Austin-area, coming in at No. 38 with a net worth of $20.4 billion. In September 2016, Dell finalized a deal to acquire EMC Corporation in a $60 billion deal. The combination of the two companies created a $74 billion company. In 2016, Dell’s net worth was valued at $19.8 billion.

Paul Mitchell owner John Paul DeJoria, 72, dropped to No. 630 with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Robert Smith, of Austin, runs a private equity shop, Vista Equity Partners. His net worth is valued at $2.5 billion, putting him at No. 814.

David Booth, 71, of Austin, is ranked at No. 1,290 with $1.6 billion. He co-founded Dimensional Fund Advisors.

In the Temple area, Drayton McLane Jr., 80, is ranked at No. 1,098 with $1.9 billion. McLane sold his family’s grocery distribution center to Sam Walton (of Walmart) for $50 million along with 10.4 million shares of Walmart stock. San Antonio’s Red McCombs comes in at No. 1,290 with a net worth of $1.6 billion.