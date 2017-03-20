El Salvador murder suspect accused of attacking, threatening to ‘chop up’ roommate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who authorities discovered was wanted for murder in El Salvador is accused of attacking and telling his roommate he was going to “chop him up,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a mobile home park in the 7600 block of Daffan Lane, in east Travis County, on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. after a man called 911 saying he was attacked by two men.

The man told the deputies he was renting a room from Hugo Rolando Sol-Cortez, 23. Before he called 911, the victim said Sol-Cortez and another man knocked on the door to his room and pointed a gun at him. They then began punching and kicking him while asking how a text message got sent from his cell phone to Sol-Cortez’s girlfriend, continued in the affidavit.

The victim said Sol-Cortez got on top of the man while he was on the floor, put a belt over his mouth and pointed a silver handgun at his head. The other man was said to have tied the victim up with a shirt as they both continued to beat him.

The victim told deputies Sol-Cortez put a “red or orange” knife in his mouth and threatened to “chop him up.” It was only when the victim gave his assailants his brother’s address did they let him go. He then went to the mobile home park office and called 911.

Deputies said the victim had fresh welts on his face and paramedics said the inside of his mouth was cut.

When authorities went to the mobile home the incident happened in, they saw the “red or orange” knife on the kitchen table after detaining Sol-Cortez and the other man. After conducting a search of the mobile home, deputies found two guns, one of which had blood on it.

Sol-Cortez was determined to have a warrant out for his arrest out of El Salvador for a murder charge and was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Charges for the other suspect are unknown.