Cedar Park police officers learn techniques to avoid use of force

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police officers sometimes have just seconds to make a decision that could affect their safety and the public’s safety. Now, the Cedar Park Police Department is requiring all officers to undergo training that will help with de-escalation during a crisis call.

Cedar Park police is the first department in Central Texas to use the Police Executive Research Forum’s Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) Program. It’s geared toward handling people who are suffering from mental health problems or substance abuse.

“The most important tools they hit the street with are the 3 M’s. It’s their mind, their mouth and their morality,” explains Chief Sean Mannix. “Trying to bring tense situations down to a lower level where the goal is to talk you into handcuffs.”

All Cedar Park police officers will be trained in the I-CAT program over the next two months.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets shows us the first day of training as officers learn new de-escalation techniques.