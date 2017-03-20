Cedar Park police officers learn techniques to avoid use of force

By Published: Updated:
Cedar Park police officers are undergoing new training known as ICAT -- Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
Cedar Park police officers are undergoing new training known as ICAT -- Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police officers sometimes have just seconds to make a decision that could affect their safety and the public’s safety. Now, the Cedar Park Police Department is requiring all officers to undergo training that will help with de-escalation during a crisis call.

Cedar Park police is the first department in Central Texas to use the Police Executive Research Forum’s Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) Program. It’s geared toward handling people who are suffering from mental health problems or substance abuse.

“The most important tools they hit the street with are the 3 M’s. It’s their mind, their mouth and their morality,” explains Chief Sean Mannix. “Trying to bring tense situations down to a lower level where the goal is to talk you into handcuffs.”

All Cedar Park police officers will be trained in the I-CAT program over the next two months.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets shows us the first day of training as officers learn new de-escalation techniques.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s